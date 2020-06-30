Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence speaks to soldiers during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum on June 30, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Spread out through several sessions that adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures, the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum reached nearly 600 soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 20:59 Photo ID: 6257317 VIRIN: 200630-A-WK488-025 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.99 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 12 of 12], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.