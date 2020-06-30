Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum

    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Pvt. David Babineaux, an AIT Soldier, shared his reasons for joining the Army during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum. He was one the AIT Soldiers sharing her story at the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum.

    The MEDCoE hosts soldier forum to promote Army National Hiring Days

