Pvt. David Babineaux, an AIT Soldier, shared his reasons for joining the Army during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum. He was one the AIT Soldiers sharing her story at the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6257319
|VIRIN:
|200630-A-WK488-028
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 12 of 12], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The MEDCoE hosts soldier forum to promote Army National Hiring Days
LEAVE A COMMENT