PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Linda Riveracruz, from Hormigueros, Puerto Rico, secures a retractable sheave to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 29, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6257304
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-XX200-1086
|Resolution:
|667x1000
|Size:
|430.03 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HORMIGUEROS, PR
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
