PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) – U.S. Sailors check their firefighting equipment during a damage control drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 29, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|06.29.2020
|06.30.2020 20:04
