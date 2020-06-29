U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, returns Col. Marc Walker’s, incoming 355th MXG commander, salute during the 355th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2020. Walker took command of the 355th MXG after previously holding the position of deputy commander for the 92nd MXG, Fairchild AFB, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:21 Photo ID: 6257290 VIRIN: 200629-F-CJ465-1013 Resolution: 5459x4368 Size: 8.44 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.