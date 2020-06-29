355th Maintenance Group Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, Col. Barton Kenerson, outgoing 355th Maintenance Group commander, and Col. Marc Walker, incoming 355th MXG commander, stand at attention during the 355th MXG change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2020. Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Barton Kenerson as he goes to be the 57th Maintenance Group commander, Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

