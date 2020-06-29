Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, Col. Barton Kenerson, outgoing 355th Maintenance Group commander, and Col. Marc Walker, incoming 355th MXG commander, stand at attention during the 355th MXG change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2020. Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Barton Kenerson as he goes to be the 57th Maintenance Group commander, Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:21
    Photo ID: 6257288
    VIRIN: 200629-F-CJ465-1005
    Resolution: 6251x3516
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

