U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, returns Col. Barton Kenerson’s, outgoing 355th Maintenance Group commander, salute during the 355th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2020. Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Barton Kenerson as he goes to be the 57th Maintenance Group commander, Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:21 Photo ID: 6257289 VIRIN: 200629-F-CJ465-1012 Resolution: 4976x3980 Size: 6.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.