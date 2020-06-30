From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Croft, 12th Air Force commander, Col. Joseph Turnham, incoming 355th Wing commander, and Col. Michael Drowley, outgoing 355th Wing commander, stand at attention during the 355th Wing change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2020. The change of command ceremony signified that Turnham had assumed command from Drowley of the Air Force’s largest rescue and attack mission, 11,000 total force Airmen and 34 unique mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

