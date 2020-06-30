U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Croft, 12th Air Force commander, returns, Col. Joseph Turnham’s, 355th Wing commander, salute during the 355th Wing change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2020. Command of the wing was assumed by Turnham as he returned from a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

