    355th Wing Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    355th Wing Change of Command

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Croft, 12th Air Force commander, returns, Col. Joseph Turnham’s, 355th Wing commander, salute during the 355th Wing change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2020. Command of the wing was assumed by Turnham as he returned from a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:12
    Photo ID: 6257285
    VIRIN: 200630-F-CJ465-1049
    Resolution: 5516x4412
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

