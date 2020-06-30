U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Croft, 12th Air Force commander, returns, Col. Michael Drowley’s, 355th Wing commander, salute during the 355th Wing change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2020. Command of the wing was relinquished from Drowley as he goes to be the 57th Wing commander, Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:12 Photo ID: 6257284 VIRIN: 200630-F-CJ465-1048 Resolution: 5458x4366 Size: 7.5 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.