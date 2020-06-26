Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTMC CATM Training [Image 11 of 11]

    CTMC CATM Training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course fire weapons during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a training course giving Airmen training on skills valuable to the successful execution of their mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:05
    Photo ID: 6257279
    VIRIN: 200626-F-CJ465-1526
    Resolution: 5026x4022
    Size: 22.2 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTMC CATM Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training
    CTMC CATM Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Teaching
    DoD
    Shooting
    Rescue
    CATM
    ACC
    Training Course
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan
    Pararescuemen
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Weapons
    Training
    Deployment
    Pararescueman
    DM
    Lethality
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    68th RQS
    68 RQS
    68th Rescue Squadron
    355th WG
    355 Wing
    355 WG
    Combat Team Member Course
    CTMC
    68 Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT