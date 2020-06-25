CTMC CATM Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course recieve instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a training course for combat search and rescue Airmen to train a variety of skills including shooting, diving and parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

