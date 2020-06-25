U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course recieve instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a training course for combat search and rescue Airmen to train a variety of skills including shooting, diving and parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6257270
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-CJ465-1525
|Resolution:
|7158x4026
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTMC CATM Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
