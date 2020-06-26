A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a course giving Airmen training on skills valuable to the successful execution of their mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 19:05 Photo ID: 6257278 VIRIN: 200626-F-CJ465-1122 Resolution: 4605x3290 Size: 14.16 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTMC CATM Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.