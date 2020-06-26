A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a course giving Airmen training on skills valuable to the successful execution of their mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6257278
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-CJ465-1122
|Resolution:
|4605x3290
|Size:
|14.16 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTMC CATM Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
