    Exercise Gryphon Jet [Image 39 of 39]

    Exercise Gryphon Jet

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron taxis down the flightline during Exercise Gryphon Jet at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2020. The Exercise Gryphon Jet is an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:23
    Photo ID: 6257186
    VIRIN: 200623-F-PM645-9145
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gryphon Jet [Image 39 of 39], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Osprey
    special Tactics
    CV-22
    C-130J
    Yokota AB
    USN
    USAF
    353rd SOG
    MC-130
    INDOPACOM
    21st SOS

