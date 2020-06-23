A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron taxis down the flightline during Exercise Gryphon Jet at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2020. The Exercise Gryphon Jet is an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 18:23
|Photo ID:
|6257186
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-PM645-9145
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Gryphon Jet [Image 39 of 39], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT