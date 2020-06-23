An Air Force Special Tactics operator assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, drives a tactical vehicle on the flightline, during Exercise Gryphon Jet at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2020. Special Tactics is a U.S. Special Operation Command's tactical air and ground integration force, and the Air Force's special operations ground force, leading Global Access, Precision Strike, Personnel Recovery and Battlefield Surgery operations on the battlefield. Exercise Gryphon Jet is an integrated training exercise focused on improving interoperability throughout the special operations community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

