NSWC PCD Mine Warfare team overcomes challenges to support fleet sustainment needs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Mine Warfare Sustainment Division completed combat systems equipment harvesting on three Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure ships scheduled for decommissioning in August 2020. The effort led by the NSWC PCD, crossed multiple PMS 495 programs, and was internally supported by NSWC PCD’s contracting and property management teams. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Brown and Dale Garwood

Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US