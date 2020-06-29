NSWC PCD Mine Warfare team overcomes challenges to support fleet sustainment needs

Courtesy Photo | PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Mine Warfare Sustainment Division completed combat systems equipment harvesting on three Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure ships scheduled for decommissioning in August 2020. The effort led by the NSWC PCD, crossed multiple PMS 495 programs, and was internally supported by NSWC PCD’s contracting and property management teams. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Brown and Dale Garwood see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Mine Warfare Sustainment Division has completed combat systems equipment harvesting on three Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure (MCM) ships scheduled for decommissioning in August 2020.



“The equipment we harvested will be refurbished and used to support the remaining MCM ships deployed in Sasebo and Bahrain,” said Mike Bobroski, system engineer at NSWC PCD. “Our team’s dedication, professionalism, engineering expertise and willingness to sacrifice enabled us to complete the effort more than a week ahead of schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and challenges.”



The team received several commendations from leaders around the fleet for their efforts.



“We are very proud of our team and honored to provide the support and services the fleet requires to ensure mission success,” said John Hutton, head, littoral mine warfare systems department at NSWC PCD.



The effort led by the NSWC PCD, crossed multiple PMS 495 programs, and was internally supported by NSWC PCD’s contracting and property management teams.



While 28 engineers and technicians from the surface combat systems and surface in service engineering agent branches supported the actual shipboard event in San Diego, many others remained in Panama City providing critical logistics and distance support.



In total, approximately 40 people from both the government and contracting organizations came together to make this effort a success.



“Despite the restriction of movement, the team gave it their all and successfully met the fleet sustainment needs,” said Nicole Granville, PMS 495 surface mine countermeasure acting assistant program manager.