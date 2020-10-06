Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PCD Mine Warfare team overcomes challenges to support fleet sustainment needs [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWC PCD Mine Warfare team overcomes challenges to support fleet sustainment needs

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Mine Warfare Sustainment Division completed combat systems equipment harvesting on three Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure ships scheduled for decommissioning in August 2020. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Brown and Dale Garwood

    San Diego
    NAVSEA
    Dave Brown
    NSWC PCD
    NSWC HQ
    COVID-19
    Mine Warfare Sustainment Division
    Dale Garwood
    Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure
    John Hutton
    Nicole Granville
    Mike Bobroski
    littoral mine warfare
    surface mine countermeasure
    SCMCM
    PMS 495

