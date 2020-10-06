NSWC PCD Mine Warfare team overcomes challenges to support fleet sustainment needs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Mine Warfare Sustainment Division completed combat systems equipment harvesting on three Avenger Class Mine Countermeasure ships scheduled for decommissioning in August 2020. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Brown and Dale Garwood
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6256933
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-VS656-1002
|Resolution:
|1821x807
|Size:
|266.26 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
