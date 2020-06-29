Military Funeral Honors with Modified Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jesse Lewis Jr.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with modified escort for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jesse W. Lewis, Jr. at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 29, 2020.



Cmdr. Lewis served honorably in the Navy for more than 30 years. His decorations include Air Medal with 2 gold stars, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 gold stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device. He is inurned in Columbarium Court 9.



This was the first funeral service since March 26 to include a caisson, a next step in Arlington National Cemetery’s phased plan to resume larger support to military funeral honors as COVID-19 cases within the National Capital Region are trending down.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 06.29.2020