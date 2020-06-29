Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral Honors with Modified Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jesse Lewis Jr. [Image 14 of 16]

    Military Funeral Honors with Modified Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jesse Lewis Jr.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with modified escort for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jesse W. Lewis, Jr. at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 29, 2020.

    Cmdr. Lewis served honorably in the Navy for more than 30 years. His decorations include Air Medal with 2 gold stars, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 gold stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device. He is inurned in Columbarium Court 9.

    This was the first funeral service since March 26 to include a caisson, a next step in Arlington National Cemetery’s phased plan to resume larger support to military funeral honors as COVID-19 cases within the National Capital Region are trending down.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Elizabeth Fraser

