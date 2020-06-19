Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    200619-N-OX321-1115 SIGONELLA, Italy (June 19, 2020) -- Capt. Denise M. Gechas salutes Capt. William E. Todd, Medical Corps, relieving him of command of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella during a change of command ceremony, June 19. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience via video tele-conferencing and Facebook live stream. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020
    VIRIN: 200619-N-OX321-1115
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella Conducts Change of Command

    change of command
    NMRTC Sigonella

