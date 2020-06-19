200619-N-OX321-1115 SIGONELLA, Italy (June 19, 2020) -- Capt. Denise M. Gechas salutes Capt. William E. Todd, Medical Corps, relieving him of command of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella during a change of command ceremony, June 19. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience via video tele-conferencing and Facebook live stream. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6256772
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-OX321-1115
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|954.04 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella Conducts Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT