U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

200619-N-OX321-1115 SIGONELLA, Italy (June 19, 2020) -- Capt. Denise M. Gechas salutes Capt. William E. Todd, Medical Corps, relieving him of command of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella during a change of command ceremony, June 19. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience via video tele-conferencing and Facebook live stream. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)

