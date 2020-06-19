U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2020) Capt. Walt “Lunar” Dalitsch, right, executive officer of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, reads Legion of Merit end of tour award for Capt. William E. Todd, Medical Corps, during a change of command ceremony, June 19. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience via video tele-conferencing and Facebook live stream. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)

