U.S. NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2020) Capt. William E. Todd, Medical Corps gives his regards to the 6th Fleet Area of Operations command during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, June 19. Capt. Denise M. Gechas relieved Todd during the ceremony. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience via video tele-conferencing and Facebook live stream. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)
U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Training Command Sigonella Conducts Change of Command
