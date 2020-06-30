Members of the Arizona National Guard conduct exposure notifications from a call center at the Arizona Department of Heath Services June 30, 2020 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard was activated by Governor Doug Ducey to assist with exposure notifications by contacting Arizona residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:36 Photo ID: 6256700 VIRIN: 200630-Z-CC902-0011 Resolution: 4512x2528 Size: 7.77 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard service members help with COIVID-19 exposure notifications [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.