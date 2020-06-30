Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard service members help with COIVID-19 exposure notifications [Image 1 of 6]

    Arizona National Guard service members help with COIVID-19 exposure notifications

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Arizona National Guard conduct exposure notifications from a call center at the Arizona Department of Heath Services June 30, 2020 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard was activated by Governor Doug Ducey to assist with exposure notifications by contacting Arizona residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020
    Photo ID: 6256645
    VIRIN: 200630-Z-CC902-0003
    Resolution: 4175x2783
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard service members help with COIVID-19 exposure notifications [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

