Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff of the Military Surface

Deployment and Distribution Command, passes the Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment guidon to 1st Lt. Molly McLean during a change of command ceremony at SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29,

2020. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 11:23 Photo ID: 6256513 VIRIN: 200629-A-JQ560-002 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 2.97 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SDDC's HHD changes command [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.