Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff of the Military Surface
Deployment and Distribution Command, passes the Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment guidon to 1st Lt. Molly McLean during a change of command ceremony at SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29,
2020. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)
This work, SDDC's HHD changes command [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
