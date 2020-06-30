SDDC’s HHD changes command

Photo By Johnathon Orrell | Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff of the Military Surface Deployment and...... read more read more Photo By Johnathon Orrell | Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, passes the Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment guidon to 1st Lt. Molly McLean during a change of command ceremony at SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command conducted a change of command ceremony for its Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment in front of its headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29.



With SDDC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle in attendance, Chief of Staff Col. Zorn T. Sliman officiated the ceremony in which 1st Lt. Molly McLean assumed command from Capt. Christopher L. Fetterman.



Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, ceremony attendance was minimized and physical distancing measures were in place for those able to attend in person.



Sliman began his comments by highlighting Fetterman’s accomplishments over his 18 months in command.



“It takes the right person to be successful in commanding a dynamic organization like HHD, and we’re extremely grateful for the outstanding leadership that Capt. Christopher Fetterman provided,” Sliman said. “Christopher worked tirelessly to ensure that this headquarters ran smoothly. He has proven to be totally dedicated to the mission of HHD and to the personnel who make up the headquarters.”



Fetterman said that command is one of the most fulfilling, challenging and humbling experiences in an officer’s career.



“Over the past 18 months, HHD has provided support on short-notice through flooding, hurricanes, and most recently, COVID-19, and we’ve done it flawlessly,” said Fetterman. “I’m proud to have had the opportunity to work with all of you and am excited to continue to hear how you succeed after I leave.”



Fetterman will transition to his next assignment as an operations officer at the 2nd Sustainment Brigade in Korea.



Sliman’s introduction of McLean showed his full confidence in her ability to lead the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment.



“Molly is no stranger to the headquarters. Most recently, she served in the G3 on the Surface Operations Center floor where she has done outstanding work in enabling SDDC operations throughout the world,” he said. “She has the right mix of leadership skills and experience to lead HHD and provide the required support to SDDC headquarters.”



McLean initially enlisted in the Army National Guard in October 2012. She later transitioned to active duty service in January 2018, earning her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.



McLean kept her remarks short, starting by thanking Hoyle and Sliman for the opportunity to command. She also thanked the outgoing HHD command team for their hard work and dedication to the unit.



“You did an awesome job, and I have huge shoes to fill. I look forward to the future,” said McLean.