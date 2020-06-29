(Right to left) The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command's 1st Lt. Molly McLean, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander, Capt. Christopher Fetterman, outgoing HHD commander, and Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff, participate in the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony at SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 11:23 Photo ID: 6256512 VIRIN: 200629-A-JQ560-001 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 2.88 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SDDC's HHD changes command [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.