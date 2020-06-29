Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC's HHD changes command [Image 1 of 2]

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Johnathon Orrell 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    (Right to left) The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command's 1st Lt. Molly McLean, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander, Capt. Christopher Fetterman, outgoing HHD commander, and Col. Zorn T. Sliman, chief of staff, participate in the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony at SDDC headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois June 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)

