Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sergio Molina, from San Diego, looks through a naval firefighting thermal imager during a general quarters firefighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|06.27.2020
|PACIFIC OCEAN
