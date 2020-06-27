200627-N-VF045-1001

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Bailey Woods, from Dallas, mans an aqueous film-forming foam station during a general quarters firefighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7]