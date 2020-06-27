200627-N-VF045-1068

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2020) Culinary Specialists prepare battle messing for the crew during a general quarters firefighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 22:43 Photo ID: 6256067 VIRIN: 200627-N-VF045-1068 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 863.52 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.