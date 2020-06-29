Hotel Company Swim Qual

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Swim Qualification Event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. Recruits were taught various methods to make improvised life preservers in case of an emergency during swim qual. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

