    Hotel Company Swim Qual [Image 10 of 10]

    Hotel Company Swim Qual

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Swim Qualification Event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Swim Qual [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

