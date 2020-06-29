Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Swim Qualification Event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 18:27
|Photo ID:
|6255998
|VIRIN:
|200629-M-VX661-2007
|Resolution:
|6037x4025
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Swim Qual [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
