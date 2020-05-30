The Pope Field air traffic control tower provides information to an aircraft during a training flight. The aircraft from Joint Base Charleston allowed Pope aircrew to meet training requirements despite COVID-19 restrictions.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6255866
|VIRIN:
|200530-F-OB617-1003
|Resolution:
|4159x2773
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|POPE FIELD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pope personnel conquer training despite COVID
LEAVE A COMMENT