    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4]

    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19

    POPE FIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Britten 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    The Pope Field air traffic control tower provides information to an aircraft during a training flight. The aircraft from Joint Base Charleston allowed Pope aircrew to meet training requirements despite COVID-19 restrictions.

    This work, Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pope personnel conquer training despite COVID

