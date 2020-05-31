Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 3 of 4]

    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19

    POPE FIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Britten 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III gets ready for a training flight at Pope Field. The aircraft from Joint Base Charleston allowed Pope aircrew to meet training requirements despite COVID-19 restrictions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:51
    Photo ID: 6255865
    VIRIN: 200531-F-OB617-1005
    Resolution: 5168x3375
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: POPE FIELD, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 from Charleston helps Team Pope train despite COVID restrictions
    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19
    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19
    Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pope personnel conquer training despite COVID

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster
    Pope Field
    437 MXS
    43 AMOG
    43 OSS
    Team Pope
    COVID-19
    43 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT