A C-17 Globemaster III gets ready for a training flight at Pope Field. The aircraft from Joint Base Charleston allowed Pope aircrew to meet training requirements despite COVID-19 restrictions.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6255865
|VIRIN:
|200531-F-OB617-1005
|Resolution:
|5168x3375
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|POPE FIELD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pope personnel conquer training despite COVID
LEAVE A COMMENT