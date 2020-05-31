Lt. Col. Coningsby J. Burdon, 43 OSS/DO, makes preparations on a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at Pope Field, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6255863
|VIRIN:
|200531-F-OB617-1003
|Resolution:
|4488x2992
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|POPE FIELD, NC, US
This work, Pope, Charleston partnerships conquer training requirements during COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pope personnel conquer training despite COVID
