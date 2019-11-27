Volunteering: Making it your own

Staff Sgt. Sung G. Kim, 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial analysis supervisor, poses for a photo with members from a local rescue mission in Shreveport, La. Kim organized a food drive for the rescue mission and delivered food used to prepare meals for a Thanksgiving event. (Courtesy photo)
