Volunteering: Making it your own

Staff Sgt. Sung G. Kim, far right, 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial analysis supervisor, poses for a photo with members from a volunteer team at a local food bank in Shreveport, La. Kim brought the team together to pack boxes of food for the food bank. (Courtesy photo)
