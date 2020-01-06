Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratrooper administers CPR

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Castrovinci 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division administers CPR during Expert Infantry and Soldier Badge training on Fort Bragg, N.C. June 11, 2020.

    The purpose of the EIB/ESB is to recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency, allowing them to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:05
    Photo ID: 6255797
    VIRIN: 200601-A-GM529-032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper administers CPR [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kyle Castrovinci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    EIB
    82nd Airborne
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    All American
    ESB
    All The Way

