Paratrooper administers CPR

A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division administers CPR during Expert Infantry and Soldier Badge training on Fort Bragg, N.C. June 11, 2020.



The purpose of the EIB/ESB is to recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency, allowing them to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy.

