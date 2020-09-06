A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division plots points on a map for the land navigation exercise during Expert Infantry and Soldier Badge training on Fort Bragg, N.C. June 11, 2020.
The purpose of the EIB/ESB is to recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency, allowing them to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6255792
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-GM529-807
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.42 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratrooper plots points on a map [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kyle Castrovinci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
