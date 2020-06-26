200626-N-VH871-1119 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (June 26th, 2020)

Lt. Josh Pauls, right, assigned to VP-46’s “Grey Knights” inspects the weapons bay their new platform the P-8A Posiedon.VP-46 has recently transitioned from the P-3C Orion platform to the P-8A and is making preparations for their upcoming deployment to the 6th Fleet Area or Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:57 Photo ID: 6255454 VIRIN: 200626-N-VH871-1119 Resolution: 4666x3429 Size: 2.77 MB Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-46 Aviators conduct AOG [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.