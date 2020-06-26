Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 Aviators conduct AOG [Image 3 of 9]

    VP-46 Aviators conduct AOG

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    200626-N-VH871-1040 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (June 26th, 2020)
    Lt. Kyle Atakturk, right, assigned to VP-46’s “Grey Knights” explains some of the features of their new platform the P-8A Posiedon to his fellow aviators.VP-46 has recently transitioned from the P-3C Orion platform to the P-8A and is making preparations for their upcoming deployment to the 6th Fleet Area or Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:57
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Aviators conduct AOG [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vp
    patrol squadron
    Navy
    team Whidbey
    p-8a
    fly navy
    mprw

