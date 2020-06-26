200626-N-VH871-1017 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (June 26th, 2020)
Naval Aviators assigned to VP-46’s “Grey Knights” learn about some of the features of their new platform the P-8A Posiedon.VP-46 has recently transitioned from the P-3C Orion platform to the P-8A and is making preparations for their upcoming deployment to the 6th Fleet Area or Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 12:57
|Photo ID:
|6255448
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-VH871-1017
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VP-46 Aviators conduct AOG [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
