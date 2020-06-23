Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality [Image 3 of 4]

    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team 1st. Lt. Parker Mooney delivers personal protective equipment June 23, 2020, to the municipality of Ranilug/Ranillug, Kosovo. The mayor of Ranilug/Ranillug, Valdica Aritonovic, received the PPE consisting of boot covers, surgical masks, and surgical gloves, on behalf of community members who work in areas that are dedicated to screening community members for COVID-19. Mooney is a member of the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East’s “Kilo 18” Liaison Monitoring Team. Ranilug/Ranillug lies within the LMT’s area of responsibility in Kosovo and its community leaders, Like Aritonovic, regularly share information with Mooney and his LMT to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for community members year round. The well-being of all Kosovo community members is a top priority of Mooney’s LMT and KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Gabriel Olson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 04:07
    Photo ID: 6255058
    VIRIN: 062320-Z-LZ801-2001
    Resolution: 5177x3451
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality
    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality
    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality
    KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    41IBCT
    RCE
    Kosovo
    USAREUR
    Liaison monitoring team
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNATO
    44IBCT
    EnduringStability
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT