KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality

Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team 1st. Lt. Parker Mooney delivers personal protective equipment June 23, 2020, to the municipality of Ranilug/Ranillug, Kosovo. The mayor of Ranilug/Ranillug, Valdica Aritonovic, received the PPE consisting of boot covers, surgical masks, and surgical gloves, on behalf of community members who work in areas that are dedicated to screening community members for COVID-19. Mooney is a member of the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East’s “Kilo 18” Liaison Monitoring Team. Ranilug/Ranillug lies within the LMT’s area of responsibility in Kosovo and its community leaders, Like Aritonovic, regularly share information with Mooney and his LMT to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for community members year round. The well-being of all Kosovo community members is a top priority of Mooney’s LMT and KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Gabriel Olson)

