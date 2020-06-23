KFOR troops deliver PPE to Ranilug/Ranillug municipality

Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team 1st. Lt. Parker Mooney arrives at a government building June 23, 2020, in the municipality of Ranilug/Ranillug, Kosovo. Mooney is a member of the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East’s “Kilo 18” Liaison Monitoring Team. The municipality of Ranilug/Ranillug lies within the LMT’s area of responsibility in Kosovo and its community leaders regularly share information with Mooney and his LMT to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for community members year round. The well-being of all Kosovo community members is a top priority of Mooney’s LMT and KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Gabriel Olson)

