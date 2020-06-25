PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, inspects the nozzle of a potassium bicarbonate bottle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 25, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
