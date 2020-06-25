Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Russell

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Isaac Sanchez, from El Paso, Texas, inspects the nozzle of a potassium bicarbonate bottle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 25, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 02:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
