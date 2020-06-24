PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Chandler Calhoun, from Conyers, Ga., disinfects a table in the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 24, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 02:42 Photo ID: 6255040 VIRIN: 200624-N-CU072-1007 Resolution: 2870x4312 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CONYERS, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.