PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sarah Chama, from Allen Park, Mich., monitors radar in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 25, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: ALLEN PARK, MI, US